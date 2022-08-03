Twid raises $12 million in series A and Jify raises $10 million in series A

Reward point-based payment solutions platform, Twid has raised $12 million in its series-A funding round led by Rakuten Capital. Earned wage access and employee financial benefit startup, Jify has raised $10 million in its series A funding from Accel and Nexus Venture Partners.

Reward point-based payment solutions platform, Twid has raised $12 million in its series-A funding round led by Rakuten Capital. The round also saw participation from Google, ICMG Partners, Jafco Asia, January Capital, Reddy Futures fund with existing investors BEENEXT and Sequoia India's surge also participating. With this funding round, Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India will join the Twid board of directors on behalf of Rakuten Capital which is Rakuten Group's corporate venture capital arm. To elaborate on the road ahead at Twid, co-founder, Rishi Batra spoke to Startup Street.

Emitrr, a SaaS communication platform for local businesses in the US. Emitrr solves customer communication and engagement for small and local businesses and recently raised $4 million in its pre series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, Venture Highway, Fortytwo VC, and Axilor Ventures. The company will use the newly infused funds to scale its go-to-market efforts and improve product capabilities to solve deeper problems for local businesses, like payments. Startup Street spoke to its founder, Anmol Oberoi to elaborate more on this.

Earned wage access and employee financial benefit startup, Jify has raised $10 million in its series A funding from Accel and Nexus Venture Partners. The startup will use the fresh capital to strengthen its fintech product offering, ramp up customer acquisition across sectors and cities. Startup Street spoke to its co-founders Anusha Ramakrishnan and Anisha Dossa Aibara on the fundraising and future growth plans.

