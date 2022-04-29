Turtlemint raises $120 m in series E and Jaipur Rugs' growth story

Insurtech startup Turtlemint bags $120 million in series E round led by Amansa Capital, Jungle Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners. Startup Street spoke to Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-Founder of Turtlemint about the company’s future growth plans. Also watch CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra spoke to its Director, Yogesh Chaudhary to find out how the venture is weaving sustainable designer rugs in the hinterland.

Insurtech startup Turtlemint bags $120 million in series E round led by Amansa Capital, Jungle Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners. Turtlemint intends to use the fresh funds to expand in new geographies, scale its leadership team and strengthen its product line. Startup Street spoke to Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-Founder of Turtlemint about the company’s future growth plans.

Jaipur Rugs, is one of India's largest manufacturers of hand knotted rugs. The venture works with an artisan network of 40,000 spread across 600 villages in India. Jaipur rugs also exports to over 70 plus countries with the US and Europe as its biggest markets. CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra spoke to its Director, Yogesh Chaudhary to find out how the venture is weaving sustainable designer rugs in the hinterland.

Watch video for more