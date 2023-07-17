Troo Good aims to double production by increasing capacity

Startup Street had the privilege of sitting down with Raju Bhupati, the visionary founder and CEO of Troo Good, to discuss the company's path to success and its promising future.

Millet snack company Troo Good which sells over 2 core nutritious millet snack bars a month aims to double its production in the near future, said company's founder and CEO, Raju Bhupati, speaking to Startup Street.

The company, which started as a millet paratha venture catering to local schools and corporations in 2018, has established itself into India’s largest millet snack company. The venture sells more than 2 core nutritious millet snack bars a month via multiple retail and institutional channels.

It has also been recognised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and the Indian Institute of Millets Research, for its pioneering works in providing affordable nutrition.

"We are producing right now 15 to 20 lakh chikkis per day and we are increasing the capacity. We have five factories, one we have opened today in Chhattisgarh. That means we have got three factories in Chattisgarh, one factory is in Hyderabad and other factories are in center of Andhra Pradesh. So, through this we are producing around 15 to 20 lakh chikkis per day and we are trying to expand it further at least to double it down," Bhupati said.

Fold Health, a healthtech startup, has recently secured an extra $6 million in funding from prominent investors Iron Pillar and Global Angel Investors. This funding round follows the company's successful raise in 2022, bringing the total funds raised to an impressive $12 million since its inception. The newly acquired capital will play a vital role in further expanding Fold Health's platform and attracting top-tier talent to join their team.

To gain deeper insights into the fundraising efforts and how the funds will be utilised, Startup Street had an exclusive conversation with Abhujit Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO of Fold Health.

