Startup Street: Tortoise raises funds from Swiggy, BigBasket's Abhinay Choudhari launches LaundryMate

Fintech startup Tortoise has received an undisclosed sum from the co-founders of Swiggy and ZestMoney. The 'save now buy later' startup had earlier raised $2.3 million in a seed round from Vertex Ventures.

Startup Street spoke to Nikhil Joy, co-founder of Tortoise, to discuss this fundraise and the growth outlook.

India's overall addressable market for laundry services is expected to grow from $11.3 billion to $15 billion by 2025, as per a RedSeer report. Tapping on this big opportunity, BigBasket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari has launched his new venture LaundryMate, an organised online laundry services brand with a turnaround time of 24 hours.

The firm has launched its business-to-consumer app and operations in Bengaluru, with plans to roll out in 30 cities, including small towns, over the next decade.

Startup Street spoke to Abhinay Choudhari, Co-Founder & CEO of LaundryMate, to talk about his new venture and the future roadmap.

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has something new up its sleeve. It launched its new YouTube content growth creation strategy which will include both academic and un-academic segments which will add to its existing bouquet of offerings.

CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Vivek Sinha, COO, Unacademy, to discuss the new launch.

