TiECON Mumbai- India Unicorn Summit 2022 kicks off and Pepper Content bags $14.3 million

TiECON Mumbai's India Unicorn Summit 2022 kicked off on Friday bringing the founders of over 45 leading unicorns and several other movers and shakers in the startup world under one roof. This is the 15th edition of TiE Mumbai's annual flagship conference and is focused on exploring the various aspects of India emerging as a unicorn nation. CNBC-TV18's Shruti Mishra was at the event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and she spoke to spoke to Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of Shaadi.com; and Harsh Jain, Co-Founder of Dream11.

Global full stack, content marketplace, Pepper Content, bagged $14.3 million dollars in a series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed India Partners, Titan Capital and Seasoned Angel Investors. The startup will use the funds to bolster its presence in the US market, along with diversifying offerings to newer categories. To discuss the road ahead Startup Street spoke to Anirudh Singla, Co-Founder & CEO of Pepper Content.

