5ire has become the fastest blockchain startup from India to turn unicorn, after raising $100 million in its Series A funding round. What's more, it has achieved this feat without clocking any revenue!

5ire offers a blockchain ecosystem to help businesses and government agencies meet United Nation's sustainability goals. To understand how 5ire entered the billion-dollar club without bringing in any revenue, CNBC-TV18 spoke to its founder and CEO Pratik Gauri.

