    startup News

    This startup turns unicorn without clocking revenue

    By Aishwarya Anand
    5ire has become the fastest blockchain startup from India to turn unicorn, after raising USD 100 million in its Series A funding round. UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM led the investment, valuing the startup at USD 1.5 billion.

    5ire has become the fastest blockchain startup from India to turn unicorn, after raising $100 million in its Series A funding round. What's more, it has achieved this feat without clocking any revenue!
    UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM led the investment, valuing the startup at $1.5 billion.
    5ire offers a blockchain ecosystem to help businesses and government agencies meet United Nation's sustainability goals. To understand how 5ire entered the billion-dollar club without bringing in any revenue, CNBC-TV18 spoke to its founder and CEO Pratik Gauri.
    Also, Chetan Walunj, Founder & CEO of Repos Energy, spoke about the launch of their new products — an organic waste-powered "mobile electric charging vehicle" and a fintech platform, Repos Pay.
    Moreover, watch how agri-tech startups are empowering the Indian farmer.
