The Good Glamm group acquires 51% stake in digital media company Tweak India

Content to commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm group has acquired 51 percent stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.

Tweak India, founded by Twinkle Khanna, will join the Good Media co portfolio of companies. The acquisition will further enhance Good Glamm group’s content creator commerce strategy via Tweak’s content which engages tier I demographic.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Twinkle Khanna said, “I wanted to build Tweak to a certain scalable strength which is what we have done at this point. However now beyond this if I want to take the next exponential leap then I would have to depend on a very strong partner to give me backend support, technical support to build out a video vertical. So when I looked at the Good Glamm group and when I saw what they have done with the companies under their conglomerate, I felt that this was a complete synergy in terms of what they were looking for and what I was looking for.”

Also, Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder & CEO of KreditBee spoke about how they plan to utilise their $80 million Series D fundraise. The company had last raised $75 million in a Series C funding round last year. The company has done a cumulative fundraise of over $280 million to date.

