T-Hub unveils world's largest innovation campus in India; Oracle's SaaS push

T-hub unveils world's largest innovation campus in India. T-hub's new innovation campus in Hyderabad is T-shaped, with a total built-up area of close to 6 lakh sq. ft, making it the world's largest. . Startup Street spoke to Deepa Param Singhal, VP - Applications, Oracle India to talk about Oracle's SaaS leadership, growth in India and business momentum.

T-hub unveils world's largest innovation campus in India. T-hub's new innovation campus in Hyderabad is T-shaped, with a total built-up area of close to 6 lakh sq. ft, making it the world's largest, the second largest being Station F based in France. T-hub aims to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various program interventions in the next five years. Startup Street spoke to KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana and Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Ceo of T-hub to elaborate on their plans.

The Indian SaaS juggernaut is experiencing a 'coming-of-age' moment, with an incredible bull run that has firmly anchored its position on the global stage. The SaaS industry is set to clock in a massive $100 billion in revenues by 2026 as per a Chirate-Zinnov report. Talking about company growth - Oracle's Fusion Applications business in India grew 50 percent year-on-year in FY22 and now Oracle SaaS is betting big on the public sector in India. Startup Street spoke to Deepa Param Singhal, VP - Applications, Oracle India to talk about Oracle's SaaS leadership, growth in India and business momentum.

Watch video for more