Alternative data insights start-up Synaptic has raised $20 million in its Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners. The company plans to use this capital to usher in a new era of data-driven investing and decision making. To find out how Synaptic combines the best of technology, Machine Learning, and finance to bring sophisticated, alternative data insights to decision-makers, CNBC-TV18 spoke to its co-founder, Rohit Razdan.

Crowdsourced third-party logistics platform Shadowfax has registered 4x growth in revenue in two years. The venture delivers across 900-plus cities with more than 1.2 lakh monthly transacting delivery partners. To talk about the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Abhishek Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax.

Staying committed to its vision of utilising technology to attain zero power wastage through a circular economy, lithium-ion battery recycling company Attero has announced its ambitious plans to expand its footprint across the Europe, US and Indonesia markets. The venture plans to invest $1 billion by 2027 and expand its capacity to 3 lakh MT. To understand these plans, CNBC-TV18 spoke to the co-founder and CEO of Attero, Nitin Gupta.

