Tredence's $30 million ESOP buyback programme and Audible gets Marvel's Wastelanders to India

Data science and analytics firm Tredence has announced its second and largest ESOP buyback programme worth $30 million. This comes on the heels of its 175 million series B fundraise. Audible, the creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, will bring podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders to India. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Shailesh Sawlani, VP & Country GM, Audible India; and Karen Karen Appathurai Wiggins, VP & Head of Content, APAC, Audible, about this collaboration and more.

Data science and analytics firm Tredence has announced its second and largest ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback programme worth $30 million. This comes on the heels of its $175 million Series B fundraise. The buyback will include over 270 employees globally. Eligible employees will participate in the repurchase and liquidate 40 percent of their vested ESOP units. The advent-backed startup will buy back shares from its employees at a premium of nearly five times the book price.

Startup Street spoke to Shub Bhowmick, Co-Founder & CEO at Tredence, to discuss the company's ESOP programme and the growth blueprint.

Creator and provider of premium audio storytelling — Audible — is bringing podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders to India. Based on the popular English series, the new Hindi adaptation will feature many Indian actors in the roles of Marvel superheroes — while Kareena Kapoor will feature as Black Widow, Saif Ali Khan will be Star Lord in the audio series.

The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available at no additional cost to all Audible members. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Shailesh Sawlani, VP & Country GM, Audible India; and Karen Karen Appathurai Wiggins, VP & Head of Content, APAC, Audible, about this collaboration and more.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video

Read here | Nothing boss Carl Pei says he will review Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra