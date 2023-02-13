English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsstartup NewsTredence's $30 million ESOP buyback programme and Audible gets Marvel's Wastelanders to India

Tredence's $30 million ESOP buyback programme and Audible gets Marvel's Wastelanders to India

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Feb 13, 2023 8:37 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Data science and analytics firm Tredence has announced its second and largest ESOP buyback programme worth $30 million. This comes on the heels of its 175 million series B fundraise. Audible, the creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, will bring podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders to India. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Shailesh Sawlani, VP & Country GM, Audible India; and Karen Karen Appathurai Wiggins, VP & Head of Content, APAC, Audible, about this collaboration and more.

Data science and analytics firm Tredence has announced its second and largest ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback programme worth $30 million. This comes on the heels of its $175 million Series B fundraise. The buyback will include over 270 employees globally. Eligible employees will participate in the repurchase and liquidate 40 percent of their vested ESOP units. The advent-backed startup will buy back shares from its employees at a premium of nearly five times the book price.

Recommended Articles

View All
This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Startup Street spoke to Shub Bhowmick, Co-Founder & CEO at Tredence, to discuss the company's ESOP programme and the growth blueprint.
Creator and provider of premium audio storytelling — Audible — is bringing podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders to India. Based on the popular English series, the new Hindi adaptation will feature many Indian actors in the roles of Marvel superheroes — while Kareena Kapoor will feature as Black Widow, Saif Ali Khan will be Star Lord in the audio series.
The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available at no additional cost to all Audible members. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Shailesh Sawlani, VP & Country GM, Audible India; and Karen Karen Appathurai Wiggins, VP & Head of Content, APAC, Audible, about this collaboration and more.
For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
Read here | Nothing boss Carl Pei says he will review Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X