Startup Street: Zomato IPO and its impact on other internet listings; Chiratae's push for startup founders

Updated : July 09, 2021 21:28:57 IST

Zomato is all set to kick off the IPO season for tech unicorns next week. Startup Street spoke to Rameesh Kailasam of IndiaTech.org -- which has worked with several companies on regulatory compliances around public listings -- to understand what to watch out for, and what are the challenges that still remain for startup IPOs.

Next, venture capital advisory firm, Chiratae Ventures announced its seed initiative, Chiratae Sonic to accelerate the fund-raise process for founders. The initiative guarantees a 48-hour turnaround time on seed fund requests or pitches for investments less than or equal to $500,000. To find out how this initiative will empower the homegrown startup ecosystem, Mugdha Variyar spoke to Sudhir Sethi, Founder of Chiratae Ventures.

Online travel booking platform, EaseMyTrip has recorded its highest profitability during the pandemic and has set some aggressive targets for itself. The venture aims to capture the hotel and holiday's segment in FY22, increase international air ticketing revenues to 30 percent, and overseas expansion. To talk about these plans and the future of the travel and tourism sector, Startup Street spoke to Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.