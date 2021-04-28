  • SENSEX
Startup Street: Zomato files for IPO; experts analyse its valuation

Updated : April 28, 2021 10:20:52 IST

Online food delivery startup Zomato is eyeing a valuation of $7 to $9 billion as it gears up for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). Sources say that the investor response due to the COVID wave is seen driving the valuation. The food delivery app is planning to launch its IPO by mid-2021.

To understand what Zomato IPO means, Startup Street spoke to Ankur Bisen, Sr. VP at Technopak Advisors and Gurmeet Chadha, co-founder at Complete Circle Consultants.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Raunaq Vaisoha, Volunteer at Fable, co-founder of Elemential Labs and Snehil Khanor, co-founder & CEO of TrulyMadly, to understand how they are trying to mobilise medical and financial resources during this disastrous second COVID wave.

Watch video for more.
