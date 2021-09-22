Startup Street: ZestMoney raises $50 million from Zip Co

ZestMoney on Wednesday said it has raised $50 million from Zip Co, a leading global buy now pay later provider.

Pay later platform ZestMoney on Wednesday said it has raised $50 million from Zip Co, a leading global buy now pay later provider. The fundraise is part of a larger series C round which will see participation from existing investors. As part of the deal, Zip will now have a minority shareholding in ZestMoney and a board seat. Startup Street spoke to ZestMoney, co-founder and chief executive officer Lizzie Chapman to talk about this deal.

In the last 18 months, India seems to have leapfrogged as a tech-enabled economy. While the pandemic battered the economy, the Indian startup ecosystem thrived and has led the way for an economic revival.

With a large number of companies witnessing accelerated scale, India Internet Day 2021 rings in on with the theme - Digital India: Escape Velocity and Focuses on Tech trends. To talk about the future of the startup ecosystem and the road ahead at LBB, Startup Street spoke to its co-founder and the co-chair of the India Internet Day event - Suchita Salwan.

