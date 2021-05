VIDEOS

Updated : May 04, 2021 11:24:09 IST

Conversational AI start-up Yellow Messenger, is deploying its chatbot to serve hospitals, non-profit organisations and other groups working on COVID relief. The service is being provided free of cost and would help in processing and responding to SoS calls for oxygen cylinders, vaccinations, essential supplies and ICU beds. To talk about this Startup Street spoke to Rashid Khan Co-Founder of Yellow Messenger.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Anurag Garg, Founder & CEO of Nivesh.com who spoke about the company's latest pre-Series A funding.

Lastly, Startup Street spoke to Akash Hegde Co-founder and MD of ShakeDeal to know more about the company's plans going ahead.