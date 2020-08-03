  • SENSEX
Startup Street: Will more startups and unicorns in India go public?

Updated : August 03, 2020 08:37 PM IST

As tech stocks rally during the pandemic, will we see more startups and unicorns in India go public? Policybazaar is among the unicorns that will likely go public soon. Startup Street spoke to Yashish Dahiya group CEO of Policybazaar.com and Rameesh Kailasam CEO of IndiaTech.org to understand what startups and internet companies are looking for when it comes to IPOs in India.

Startup Street also spoke to Mukesh Bansal CEO of cure.fit to understand the impact government's decision to allow reopening of gyms and yoga centres.
