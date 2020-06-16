Startup Street: Will govt ban cryptocurrencies? How Myntra’s cutting cost and Generic Aadhaar's providing affordable medicines? Experts explain

VIDEOS

Updated : June 16, 2020 12:20 AM IST

Last week a few reports suggested that the finance ministry was moving towards banning cryptocurrencies altogether. This move was not unexpected or out of the blue. Let us rewind a little after nearly two years of being impacted by RBI’s circular to not allow regulated entities to deal with cryptocurrencies, the sector got a big relief in March when the Supreme Court quashed those restrictions.

Megha Vishawanath discussed about developments related to cryptocurrencies with Tanvi Ratna, crypto regulation & policy specialist and CEO of policy 4.0.

While the lockdown may have put a temporary halt on the sale of fashion and beauty products, Myntra is counting on the pent-up demand from consumers.

It is in fact prepping to receive 20,000 orders a minute as part of its end-of-season sale. Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram talked to Megha Vishawanath about this and more.

An 18-year-old entrepreneur who is on a mission to make medicines available to the masses at affordable prices. His venture Generic Aadhaar claims to provide drugs at up to 80 percent lower costs compared to branded counterparts. To find out how, Shruti Mishra talked to Arjun Deshpande, co-founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar.