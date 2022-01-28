Startup Street: What startups want from Budget 2022; Moglix raises $250 mn

As the finance minister is ready to present the Union budget - Indian startup founders and investors have drawn up a wishlist of policy changes to help create an enabling environment and boost growth. To discuss what startups want from the FM, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashish Kumar, General Partner, Fundamentum Partnership, and Akash Sinha, Co-founder and CEO, Cashfree Payments.

The last two years have been unprecedented in many ways for the startup ecosystem - first, challenges due to the ongoing pandemic led to many having to shut shop while on the other hand, digital adoption saw businesses grow rapidly as hot money bet on innovation and scale.

Moglix has raised $250 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of $2.6 billion. This investment was led by existing investors Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global with Hong Kong-based Ward Ferry coming onboard as a new investor. CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to the founder Rahul Garg to talk about this recent funding round.

