WakeFit.co, a home and sleep solutions company, has raised USD 28 million in its Series C round of funding. Sig, a global trading and investment firm led the funding round, while Sequoia Capital India and Verlinvest participated in the round as existing investors.

With the Series C round, WakeFit’s valuation has grown to approx USD 380 million. To know more about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Ankit Garg, Co-Founder & CEO of Wakefit.Co.

