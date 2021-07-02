Startup Street: Virat Kohli-backed Digit Insurance raises $200 million; valued at $3.5 billion

VIDEOS

Updated : July 02, 2021 21:12:13 IST

Digit Insurance -- a general insurance company backed by cricketer Virat Kohli -- that offers health, car, bike, and travel insurance, is raising up to $200 million with existing investor Faering Capital and new investors Sequoia Capital India, IIFL Alternate Asset Managers and a few others, in its latest round of funding, subject to IRDAI approval.

This is one of the biggest funding rounds in the Indian insurance industry bringing the total capital infused into Digit Insurance up to $442 million, valuing the company at $3.5 billion.

Startup Street spoke to Kamesh Goyal, Chairman and founder of Digit Insurance to find out all about the fund raise and the road ahead.

