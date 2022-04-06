Startup Street: VerSe Innovation raises $805 million in funding round led by Canada's top pension funds

Local language technology platform, VerSe Innovation has raised USD 805 million in a funding round led by Canada's top pension fund, putting a USD 5 billion valuation on the Google-backed parent of video app Josh and news aggregator DailyHunt.

The funding round saw participation from firms including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital, Sumeru Ventures and others.

To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to founder and co-founder of the company Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi.

