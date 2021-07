VIDEOS

Updated : July 28, 2021 19:06:30 IST

Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of SAAS company Freshworks, and Manav Garg, founder and CEO of cloud platform Eka Software, have launched a venture capital fund called Together, with a corpus of $85 million dollars to back new-age startups that can go global. Girish Mathrubootham and Manav Garg discussed the plans of the new fund with CNBC-TV18.