Startup Street: Urban Company, MyHealthcare discuss impact of COVID-19

VIDEOS

Startup

Updated : May 18, 2021 21:00:20 IST

As the second wave of the pandemic rages on and many states are under lockdown, multiple businesses have been severely impacted. Startup Street spoke to Co-founder and CEO of Urban Company, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, to understand the issues faced on their home services business and the steps taken to help employees and service partners.

With India continuing its fight against the deadly virus, Gurugram-based healthtech startup, MyHealthcare has built a home care solution that allows doctors and experts to monitor patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms remotely. The venture is also conducting bed-to-bed transfers for patients in tier 2 cities, helping them get treatment in tier 1 cities. Startup Street spoke to Shyatto Raha, Founder & CEO of MyHealthcare to find out all about the venture.