Startup Street: upGrad in talks with PE, VC investors to raise $400 million

Temasek-backed ed-tech startup upGrad is in talks with global private equity and venture capital investors to raise $400 million at a valuation of $4 billion. This would mean nearly a five-fold jump in the valuation of the Mumbai-based startup from the last fundraise round in April this year. CNBC-TV18 also learns that the company is planning to close two acquisitions soon. To discuss this, Startup Street spoke to Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder & Chairman of upGrad.
Startup Street spoke with Dr Manoj Gopalkrishnan about the commercial launch of Tapestry - a product that aims to scale up COVID testing.
GR Arun Kumar, Group CFO of Ola, shared his views on the company's soon to be launched electric scooter.