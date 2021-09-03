Startup Street: Union Square Ventures makes its first investment in India's EV space

American venture firm Union Square Ventures (USV), which was an early investor in companies such as Twitter, Etsy, Stripe, Zynga, Tumblr and several others; has made its first investment in India in EV infrastructure startup RevOS.
Along with Prime Venture Partners, USV has made an investment of $4 million in series A of the company to fund the expansion of Revos' peer-to-peer EV charging network and smart EV platform for two and three-wheelers. Startup Street spoke to Albert Wenger from Union Square Ventures and Revos cofounder Mohit Yadav.
Watch accompanying video for more.