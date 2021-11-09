Startup Street: Unacademy acquires Swiflearn; agri-tech company Bijak in focus

Edtech and agri-tech start-ups are going great guns, the former through rapid consolidation, and the latter by trying to capture a slice of a burgeoning market estimated to touch $24 bn by 2025.

There is rapid consolidation in the edtech space. Unacademy made its 11th acquisition in Swiflearn. CNBC-TV18 spoke to co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal on the acquisition strategy of the company, along with Abhinav Agarwal of Swiflearn, an online platform for academic courses, which provides personalised home tuition experience.

Agri-tech start-ups in India are mushrooming and are only next to the US and China in this space. According to a report by EY in 2020, India’s agri-tech market potential is pegged at $24 billion by 2025, of which only 1 percent has been captured thus far.

Agritech start-ups are using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and internet of things (IOT) to unlock the potential of big data for greater resource-use, efficiency, transparency, and inclusiveness.

One such company that has taken the agri-tech world by storm is Bijak, a B2B platform for agricultural commodities trading offering buyers and sellers better prices, increased working capital, and optimised logistics.

The Gurugram-based start-up essentially ensures quick disbursal of loans, and lower cost, while eliminating wastage via logistics. It also ensures convenient payment and works as a bookkeeping app. To know in detail the start-up's growth blueprint, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Nukul Upadhye, co-founder, Bijak.

