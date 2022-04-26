Startup Street: Truemeds to utilize $22 million fundraise for domestic expansion

Tele health platform Truemeds has bagged USD 22 million in a Series B round led by Westbridge Capital. Existing investors, InfoEdge Ventures, Asha Impact and IAN Fund also participated in this round. The company which offers subscription like services, will use the funds raised to expand further domestically.

To discuss the company’s plan for growth and the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Akshat Nayyar, Co-Founder of Truemeds.

Also, Singapore-based investment platform Venturi Partners closed its maiden fund at USD 175 million. Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners discussed how they intend to invest this amount.

Moreover, Ankit Wadhwa, Co-Founder & CEO of Rario spoke about the company’s latest fund raise of USD 120 million.

