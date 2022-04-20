Startup Street: Toch.AI rebrands to VideoVerse, raises $47 million in Series B funding

Video-editing SaaS platform, Toch.AI has rebranded itself to VideoVerse as it secures USD 46.8 million in Series B funding. The round was led by A91 Partners, Alpha Wave Global and former Flipkart co-founder, Binny Bansal.

To discuss how the venture hopes to expand its global market share and enhance its tech platform, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vinayak Shrivastav, Co-Founder & CEO of VideoVerse.

Also, watch Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder of Rapido and Mayank Kale Co-Founder & CEO of Loop discuss their growth plans post their recent fund raising rounds.

