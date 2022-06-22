Startup Street: Stashfin gets $270 mn in series C; Leap bags $75 mn in series D

In what comes as a dampener for the fintech ecosystem - the Reserve Bank has banned prepaid payment instruments like wallets and pre-paid cards from loading using credit lines. Fintechs offering pay later facilities using this route will have to discontinue this practice. Overseas education startup Leap bags $75 million in series D funding led by owl ventures. The round saw participation from new investors Steadview Capital and Paramark Ventures along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India.

In what comes as a dampener for the fintech ecosystem - the Reserve Bank has banned prepaid payment instruments like wallets and pre-paid cards from loading using credit lines. fintechs offering pay later facilities using this route will have to discontinue this practice. Startup Street spoke to Akshay Sarma, Chief Financial Officer at Capital Float to discuss how the RBI's new circular will impact fin-tech players.

Singapore based neobanking platform, Stashfin has raised $270 million in a series C equity and debt round led by global investors including Uncorrelated Ventures, Fasanara Capital and Abstract Ventures. Existing investors Altara Ventures, Kravis Investment Partners and snow leopard also participated in the round. Stashfin will use the funds to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and upgrade its technology for new products. Startup Street spoke to the Founder and CEO of Stashfin, Tushar Aggarwal and Francesco Filia, the Co-founder and CEO of Fasanara capital.

Overseas education company Leap raised $75 million in series D funding. Startup Street spoke to the Co-founder of LeapScholar, Arnav Kumar to understand the changing trends among Indian students going overseas for education and how it will impact the company's growth plans.

