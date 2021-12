Managed office space provider Smartworks has launched, Smartworks Technology Services, a building operating platform and workspace management SaaS product targeted at landlord and organisations. Infact, it has also invested USD 25 million into its new arm.

Managed office space provider Smartworks has launched, Smartworks Technology Services, a building operating platform and workspace management SaaS product targeted at landlord and organisations. Infact, it has also invested USD 25 million into its new arm.

To find out more about this new venture, Startup Street spoke to Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks.

Watch video for more.