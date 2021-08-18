Startup Street: Smallcase raises $40 million in Series C funding

Capital markets-focused fintech company Smallcase has raised $40 million in a Series C round, led by Faering Capital with participation from Amazon's new fund Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Premji Invest. The round also saw participation from several existing investors.

Capital markets-focused fintech company Smallcase has raised $40 million in a Series C round, led by Faering Capital with participation from Amazon's new fund Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Premji Invest. The round also saw participation from several existing investors. Smallcase has built a platform for direct indexing and model portfolios of stocks & ETFs known as smallcases. To know more about the fund raise and the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Vasanth Kamath, founder & CEO of Smallcase.

