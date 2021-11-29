Startup Street: Slice raises $220 mn, Euler Motors to raise $50 mn in Series B funding round

Fintech start-up Slice, which offers prepaid Visa cards with credit lines mainly for millennials to enjoy credit card-like benefits, has raised $220 mn in a Series B round that values it at over $1 bn, making it the newest unicorn. Euler Motors, an Indian EV start-up focused on electric commercial vehicles, has raised an additional $10 mn. CNBC-TV18 also has details on OYO's legal battles with the hotels and restaurants associations.

Fintech start-up Slice, which offers prepaid Visa cards with credit lines, mainly for millennials to enjoy credit card-like benefits, has raised $220 million in a Series B round that values the company at over $1 billion, making it the newest unicorn. CNBC-TV18 caught up with Rajan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of the company.

Euler Motors, an Indian electric vehicle (EV) start-up focused on electric commercial vehicles, has raised an additional $10 million, led by Delhi-based QRG Investments and Holdings. The firm will also look to raise another $50 million in Series B round in the coming year. Existing investors Inventus Capital India, Blume Ventures, ADB Ventures and Jetty Ventures also participated in the funding round.

To know more about how the company plans to use these funds, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors.

Meanwhile, as budget hotel operator OYO prepares for its initial public offering (IPO), the tussle with the hotels and restaurants associations is intensifying. OYO has dismissed allegations made by FHRAI to SEBI that sought suspension of OYO's proposed IPO citing alleged anti-competitive practices, fraud, and inadequate disclosures in the DRHP.

In a separate development, FHRAI has also filed a fresh civil appeal against the NCLAT's July order that closed an insolvency case against an OYO subsidiary. CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar has more details on the legal battles.

