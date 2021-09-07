Startup Street: ShopUp raises $75 mn in series B funding

Bangladesh-based B2B commerce startup ShopUp secures $75 million in a new round of funding led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, with participation from Prosus ventures, Sequoia Capital and Flourish Ventures.

Bangladesh's full-stack business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform ShopUp has raised $75 million in a series B funding round led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures.

The round also included investment from Prosus Ventures, the venture investment arm of Prosus, along with existing investors Flourish Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and VEON Ventures.

This new round of funding comes only 10 months after the startup announced its series A round of $22.5 million and this round brings ShopUp’s total funding to over $110 million. To talk about ShopUp’s future road map, its co-founder and CEO, Afeef Zaman spoke to Startup Street.

