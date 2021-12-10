Startup Street: Shiprocket raises $185 million in Series E funding

This transaction marks Shiprocket's third round of funding in 2021, bringing the total funds raised to USD 280 million. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Saahil Goel, Co-Founder & CEO of Shiprocket.

E-commerce shipping and enablement platform, Shiprocket has raised USD 185 million in its Series E funding round. The round was co-led by Zomato, Temasek and Lightrock India. New investors, Moore Strategic Ventures and 9Unicorns also participated in this round, along with existing investors, InfoEdge Ventures and March Capital.

