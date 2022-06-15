Startup Street: Shiprocket acquires majority stake in Pickrr

Shiprocket to acquire a majority stake in its competitor e-commerce platform Pickrr for about $200 million in a mix of cash and equity. Deal is aimed at enhancing e-commerce enablement in India.

Tech-enabled shipping and fulfillment platform, Shiprocket has acquired a majority stake in Pickrr, an e-commerce SaaS platform for D2C brands and SME e-tailers. The deal value is estimated at $200 million, comprising cash, stock and earn-out. This is Shiprocket's 5th acquisition in this year alone and will help Shiprocket strengthen its position as a leading D2C enablement operating system. Startup Street spoke to Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket and Gaurav Mangla, the Co-founder of Pickrr to elaborate on the acquisition and the road ahead for the combined entity.

The CEO of Freshworks Girish Mathrubootham does not see any company going public in current market conditions. The man heading the first SaaS company to list on the Nasdaq says Freshworks is well capitalised to power through the current crisis. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, he said that his goal is to make Freshworks the most iconic product company out of India.

In 2021, Indian startups raised a record level of funding of $42 billion and 44 startups joined the unicorn club. Seed-stage or early-stage funding alone crossed one billion dollars in India. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand spoke to Shanti Mohan, Founder of investor syndicate platform Letsventure on the sidelines of 'Let's raise with Peyush Bansal' event to talk about angel funding -- and how Indian startups can beat the funding slowdown and match the growth tempo.

