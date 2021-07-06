Startup Street: Scripbox's new offering allows users to invest in US stocks

VIDEOS

July 06, 2021

Digital wealth management service Scripbox has launched an additional investment avenue on their platform, US stocks.

While Scripbox has already been offering equity-based mutual funds on its platform, the venture claims its new offering will now allow users to invest in stocks of leading global companies listed in the US stock exchanges, along with index exchange traded funds.

The investment solution has been developed in partnership with Stockal, a global investing platform. Startup Street spoke to Atul Shinghal, Founder and CEO of Scripbox.