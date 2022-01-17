Startup Street: Refyne's growth blueprint, Rooter gets $25 mn in series A funding round

Earned wage access platform, Refyne enables employees to access a portion of their accrued but unpaid salary any time before payday. The venture also recently closed its 82 million dollars series B funding which was led by Tiger Global with significant contribution coming in from existing international investors.

Earned wage access platform, Refyne enables employees to access a portion of their accrued but unpaid salary any time before payday. The venture also recently closed its 82 million dollars series B funding which was led by Tiger Global with significant contribution coming in from existing international investors. Within just 10 months of being operational, Refyne has raised a total of 106 million dollars. To talk about Refyne's growth plans, Startup Street spoke to Chitresh Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Refyne.

Rooter, a game streaming and e-sports platform has bagged 25 million dollars in a series A funding round led by Lightbox, March Gaming, and Duane Park. The company will use the funds to scale its user base and game streaming community. Startup Street spoke to Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO of Rooter.

