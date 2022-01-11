Startup Street: Recykal raises $22 mn; Zluri gets $10 mn in series A funding round

Recykal, a B2B marketplace for waste, has bagged 22 million dollars from Morgan Stanley India and existing investors. It will use the funds to strengthen its technology and expand its B2B marketplace. This takes the total equity capital raised by the company to 26 million dollars, including a 4 million dollar round in 2020.

Digital payments startup, focused on business-to-business payments, Rupifi has bagged 25 million dollars as part of its first round of institutional funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global. With this fundraise, the startup, is planning to expand its business to business payment offerings.

SaaS management platform Zluri, has raised 10 million dollars in a series A round of funding led by MassMutual Ventures with participation from existing investors, Endiya Partners, and Kalaari Capital. The company will use the money strengthen its product capabilities and double down the teams in core markets, in Asia and North America.

