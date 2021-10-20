Startup Street: Rebel Foods raises $175 million in Series F funding; joins unicorn club

Over the last one year, Rebel Foods has been on an international expansion spree, serving up its 'brand as a service' offering to restaurants in 10 countries.

It's raining unicorns this year, and Rebel Foods is one of the tasty additions to the pack of India’s billion-dollar startups.

The operator of internet restaurants, such as Faasos, Overstory Pizza and Behrouz Biryani, has raised $175 million in the Series F round led by Qatar Investment Authority, with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence.

This round catapulted the company to unicorn status, with a valuation of $1.4 billion. Over the last one year, Rebel Foods has been on an international expansion spree, serving up its 'brand as a service' offering to restaurants in 10 countries.

A global player now, with a strong brand recall even in small-town India, an IPO is not too far away. To know more about the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Jaydeep Barman, Co-Founder & CEO of Rebel Foods.

