Startup Street: Purplle raises $75 mn, Instoried $8 mn in funding

Online beauty platform purplle.com said it has raised $75 mn at a valuation of $630 mn, while AI-powered start-up Instoried that tracks the performance of content prior to publication, said it has raised $8 mn in funding from Pritt Investment Partners and 9Unicorns.

It is the rise and rise of the beauty sector in India. Just a day after beauty and personal care platform Nykaa launched its Rs 5,300-crore IPO, purplle.com, an online beauty platform, today announced a $75-million funding, for a valuation of $630 million. With this round, purplle brings Kedaara Capital to the table.

This comes six months after a $45-million funding backed by Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, JSW Ventures, and Sequoia Capital India. To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV18 caught up with Manish Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, Purplle.Com

Instoried, an AI-powered start-up that tracks the performance of content prior to publication, has raised $8 million in funding from Pritt Investment Partners and 9Unicorns. The round also saw participation from Mumbai Angels, Venture Catalysts Angel Funds and a few HNIs.

The start-up plans to use the funds to strengthen its tech stack, enter newer geographies and expand the team as well as operations. To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Sharmin Ali, Founder and CEO of Instoried.

Fintech player Pine Labs launched a new suite of products under the brand Plural recently, marking its entry into the online payments space.

To talk about the opportunity in online payments and the new products, Startup Street caught up Kush Mehra, Chief Business Officer at Pine Labs.

