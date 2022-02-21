Startup Street: Propelld raises $35 million; all about Unicorn India Ventures' investment plans

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Startup Street , highlights top headlines from the startup space.

Over the last two years, the education ecosystem has transformed at a fast pace. While accessibility has increased, courtesy technology, education affordability still remains a significant issue. This is where education focused fintech platform Propelld steps in, gradually filling the gap in education financing.

Unicorn India ventures is an early stage technology focused venture fund. The company has invested in seed and early stages of technology focused businesses across industry verticals and are committed to supporting these ventures throughout their early life cycle with initial and follow-on investments in the range of Rs 50 lakhs to 10 crore.

The Indian crypto ecosystem is evolving across multiple segments at a breakneck speed. Indicating the potential of this sunrise sector - crypto exchange platform WazirX's co-founder Siddharth Menon - has announced the launch of his passion project, a crypto gaming platform called Tegro along with Pune-based game development firm Supergaming.

