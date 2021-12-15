Startup Street: Pristyn Care raises $96 million in Series E funding; enters unicorn club

Health-tech startup specialising in secondary-care surgeries, Pristyn Care is the latest digital health startup to become a unicorn. The venture has raised USD 96 million in Series E round. With this funding, the valuation of Pristyn Care has more than doubled in the last seven months and is now at USD 1.4 billion dollars.

Health-tech startup specialising in secondary-care surgeries, Pristyn Care is the latest digital health startup to become a unicorn. The venture has raised USD 96 million in Series E round led by marquee investors such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Epiq Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, Trifecta Capital and other angel investors.

To know more about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Harsimarbir Singh, Co-Founder of Pristyn Care.

