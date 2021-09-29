Startup Street: Premier League footballers James Milner, Adam Lallana invest in UpGame

The sports performance app currently specialises in golf and helps players analyse their game.

Gurugram-based UpGame, a sports performance improvement app, has raised funding from Premier League footballers James Milner and Adam Lallana through their firm White Rose Sports Management. Other investors in UpGame include tech entrepreneur Danny Conway, Andreesen Horowitz, and Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp.

The sports performance app currently specialises in golf and helps players analyse their game. To discuss the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to founder and CEO Sameer Sawhney.

Watch video for more.