Startup Street: Pre-order Zomato IPO on Paytm Money and how Shiprocket will transform delivery experience

Updated : July 13, 2021 20:44:19 IST

Digital brokerage platform Paytm Money will now allow users to apply for an IPO even before subscriptions open. Paytm's wealth management arm's new feature will commence with Zomato's IPO. To know all the details about the feature, CNBC-TV18 connected with Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar, who spoke at length about the new feature.

Next on the show, Startup Street talks about Trell that has raised $45 million in a Series B funding round led by Mirae Asset, H&M Group and co-led by LB Investments. Previous investors, along with KTB Network, Samsung Ventures, and Fosun RZ Capital also participated in this round. With this Trell's total funding has reached $62 million, Pulkit Agrawal, co-founder of Trell, discusses the company's growth and the rise of the social commerce sector.

Last but not the least, as online shopping and doorstep deliveries attain significance, demand for one-day and two-day deliveries are on the rise. To transform the experience by reducing delivery time, e-commerce fulfillment platform Shiprocket has launched three new warehouse hubs in cities including Surat, Jaipur, and Guwahati to expand its delivery network. To find out how the company Is democratising e-commerce fulfillment for D2C retailers and to talk about its recent fundraise, CNBC-TV18's Shruti Mishra gets in conversation with co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel.