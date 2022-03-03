Startup Street: Pocket FM raises $65 million in Series C funding round led by Goodwater Capital, Naver

Leading audio OTT platform, Pocket FM has raised USD 65 million in a Series C funding round led by Goodwater Capital, Naver and existing investor, Tanglin Venture Partners. The freshly raised capital will be invested to strengthen leadership position, expansion and building the largest audio creator community.

The freshly raised capital will be invested to strengthen leadership position, expansion and building the largest audio creator community. To discuss road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rohan Nayak, Co-Founder & CEO of Pocket FM.

