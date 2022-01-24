Startup Street: Pixis secures $100 mn in series C funding

Pixis, formerly known as Pyxis One, a leading provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for complete marketing optimization recently secured $100 million in series C funding.

Pixis, formerly known as Pyxis One, a leading provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for complete marketing optimization recently secured $100 million in series C funding. The round was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, with participation from new investor General Atlantic. Existing investors Celesta Capital, Premji Invest, and Chiratae Ventures also participated in the round. This round has enabled Pixis' early investor Exfinity Venture partners to make a partial exit, with 37x returns. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Pixis' Co-founder, Shubham Mishra and APAC CEO, Neel Pandya.

