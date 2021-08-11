Startup Street: Pickrr raises $12 million in Series B funding

VIDEOS

August 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a CII event said that the record listing of startups in India is a new age for Indian markets, and highlighted the increase in the number of unicorns, or startups valued at over billion dollars, in the country.

Saas-based logistics start-up, Pickrr that provides logistics and warehousing solutions to SMBs, has raised USD 12 million in its Series B round led by IIFL.Amicus Capital and Ananta Capital. Existing investors Omidyar Network India and Guild Capital also participated in this round.

The venture says daily orders have gone up 3x in 2021 and it currently ships to over 29,000 pin codes across India. To talk about the fund raise and the future roadmap at Pickrr CNBC-TV18 spoke with its Co-Founder and CEO, Rhitiman Majumder.

Stellaris Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm, has announced the closing of its second fund at USD 225 million. With this fund, the firm has now has more than USD 300 million in assets under management (AUM). To talk about the fund raise and the future plans, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.

Also on the show, Sportstech company Dream Sports has committed a corpus of USD 250 million towards its corporate venture capital and M&A arm Dream Capital as it looks to back startups in sports, gaming and fitness-tech industries in India. Dream Capital has already invested in 8 start-ups in India, such as Sostronk, Dreamgamestudios, Elevar, Fancode and Dreamsetgo. The Startup Street speaks to Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Dream Sports to know more about their investments.