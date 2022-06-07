Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah turns unicorn as it raises $100 million in series A funding from Westbridge and GSV ventures. With the fresh funds raised, PhysicsWallah is now valued at $1.1 billion. MSME-focused fintech lending platform, FlexiLoans has raised $90 million in series B funding. Investment management firm, Anicut Capital, has raised Rs 110 crore to acquire an equity stake in startups across sectors. This is the first close of its Rs 500 crore Anicut opportunities fund 1.

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah turns unicorn as it raises $100 million in series A funding from Westbridge and GSV ventures. With the fresh funds raised, PhysicsWallah is now valued at $1.1 billion. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to the Founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey.

MSME-focused fintech lending platform, FlexiLoans has raised $90 million in series B funding from marquee investors including Denmark based private equity firm, Maj Invest, UK based fintech investor, Fasanara Capital and the family offices of Dr. Harry Banga and Yogesh Mahansaria. The capital raised will fuel Flexiloans's growth ambitions as it plans to focus on technology development and more than double its MSME book via its co-lending, buy now pay later and supply chain finance platforms. To elaborate on these plans Startup Street spoke to its co-founder, Deepak Jain.

Investment management firm, Anicut Capital, has raised Rs 110 crore to acquire equity stake in startups across sectors. This is the first close of its Rs 500 crore Anicut opportunities fund 1. The funds will be deployed across 15 growth stage startups. The firm also announced the appointment of Dhruv Kapoor as a partner who will be in charge of driving growth through equity investments.

