Startup Street: PhonePe's $7 billion valuation and Softbank bets big on delivery

Updated : October 01, 2019 08:52 PM IST

Morgan Stanley values PhonePe at $ 7 billion. Startup Street puts CEO Sameer Nigam in the hot seat to talk about valuations and the outlook for the sector.

Co-working spaces are a new favourite for entrepreneurs and businesses in India, Singapore and Vietnam. Startup Street checks into one such company 'Awfis' to see how they are changing the co-working landscape.

According to business intelligence platform paper.vc Softbank is looking to increase its stake in India's leading logistics company Delhivery. CNBC-TV18 catches up with Vivek Durai, founder of paper.vc to discuss its impact.

Also, watch Atul Nishar President of TiE Mumbai discuss the latest trends when investing in startups.
