  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Startup
VIDEOS
Business

Startup Street: Personal care brand Mamaearth raises $50 million

Updated : July 26, 2021 22:03:06 IST

Personal care brand Mamaearth has raised $50 million funding led by Sofina Ventures, valuing the business at $730 million.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Sequoia Capital. Early investors like Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners, Sharp Ventures and Titan Capital made a partial exit. The round also gave some early employees an opportunity to monetise their vested ESOPs. To discuss the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Varun Alagh, co-founder & CEO of Mamaearth.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Mudit Dandwate, co-founder & CEO of Dozee, who spoke about the company's Rs 44 crore fundraise.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement