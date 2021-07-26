Startup Street: Personal care brand Mamaearth raises $50 million

VIDEOS

Updated : July 26, 2021 22:03:06 IST

Personal care brand Mamaearth has raised $50 million funding led by Sofina Ventures, valuing the business at $730 million.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Sequoia Capital. Early investors like Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners, Sharp Ventures and Titan Capital made a partial exit. The round also gave some early employees an opportunity to monetise their vested ESOPs. To discuss the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Varun Alagh, co-founder & CEO of Mamaearth.

